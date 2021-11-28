Two people arrested after police pursuit involving stolen car

Two people are facing a slew of charges after attempting to flee police in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police Service said a lone officer spotted a stolen vehicle around 1:40 p.m. and attempted to pull it over on Winnipeg Avenue by Arlington Street.

According to police, the officer was speaking to the driver when he put the car in gear and started to drive off. The officer could not disengage from the car door and was dragged for two metres before falling on to the roadway.

WPS said the officer was later treated in hospital and released.

Additional police units responded and were able to stop the fleeing vehicle near Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.

Police said the male driver and a female passenger were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

WPS found a sawed-off rifle inside the car while searching it.

Allan Michael James Wood, 30, has been charged with 38 offences, including:

- Multiple firearms offences

- Assault Peace Officer

- Flight while pursued by Peace Officer

- Multiple breaches of court orders

Alice Beverly Cameron, 47, was charged with eight separate offences.

Both Wood and Cameron were detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.