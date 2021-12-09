Two people arrested following assault in Barrie's north-end Thursday evening

Police say two people are in custody following an assault in the city's north end Thursday evening.

According to Barrie police calls of concern over some sort of incident at an apartment complex on Georgian Drive came in around 8:25 p.m.

Few details are known, but police have confirmed one male was assaulted, although the extent of his injuries isn't clear.

#BarriePolice has arrested 2 males who fled on foot after another male was assaulted in the Georgian Drive area. Investigation is ongoing. There is no risk to public safety. Police units are clearing the area but some will remain to assist. Details to be updated in the morning. pic.twitter.com/nQAx8lpmR9

Police tell CTV News the K-9 unit was called in, and two suspects were quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

More details are expected to be released Friday morning.