Two people arrested in stabbing death investigation
Winnipeg police say two suspects arrested in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man at the beginning of May did not know the victims in the incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of Austin Street North in the North Point Douglas area around 1:15 a.m. on May 2 and when officers arrived, two men were found stabbed.
Both were taken to hospital and Kevin James Wescoupe later died from his injuries. The other man, 38, was upgraded to stable condition.
The homicide unit were able to identify suspects in the case and determined they confronted Wescoupe and the other man and stabbed them. Police said they don't believe the suspects knew the victims.
Police were able to arrest the two suspects, a 24-year-old and 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, on May 15. The 24-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, while the b23-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Both men remain in custody.
- With files from CTV News' Katherine Dow
