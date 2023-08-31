Two people arrested, loaded firearm seized after road rage incident in Brantford
Brantford police say two people are facing charges after a road rage incident involving two vehicles, during which a firearm was found.
In a news release Thursday, police said around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers were called to a Paris Road location after receiving a report of an active road rage incident involving two vehicles.
One of the accused is alleged to have been travelling as a passenger in a vehicle, behind the victim’s vehicle, westbound on Powerline Road towards Paris Road.
Police said the two vehicles continued northbound onto Paris Road, where the victim pulled over to the side of the road.
Police said the accused also stopped, left his vehicle, and began to punch the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle.
Police officers arrived on scene and saw the accused drop a firearm on the road before running to his vehicle.
Officers attempted to arrest the accused, who attempted to flee from police and assaulted an officer while doing so, police said.
After a short time, the accused was taken into custody and police seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun.
The female driver of the vehicle the accused was travelling in was also arrested.
A vehicle search found the accused man had around 11.4 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,850 in addition to a quantity of Canadian currency. The accused woman was found to have approximately 0.8 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $80, police said.
The 20-year-old man has been charged with the following:
- Careless use of firearm
- Carry firearm in unsafe manner
- Pointing firearm
- Possess prohibited firearm
- Possess prohibited device – magazine
- Possess weapon dangerous
- Carry concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of firearm in vehicle
- Assault with intent to resist arrest
- Fail to comply with judicial release order
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
A 19-year-old woman was charged with the following:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession a controlled substance