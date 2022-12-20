Two people arrested on kidnapping and weapons offences in Kawartha Lakes
Two people face kidnapping and weapons charges in Kawartha Lakes.
Provincial police have not released many details surrounding the situation but did report officers were dispatched to an assault in Omemee in the area of King Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police arrested a 19-year-old Omemee resident who faces several charges, including kidnapping while using certain firearms, intimidation, extortion with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, and tampering with a serial number on a firearm, among others.
A 22-year-old Scarborough resident also faces multiple charges, including kidnapping while using certain firearms, intimidation, and drug possession offences.
Both of the accused were remanded into custody with a future court date.
