Two people assaulted inside Dorchester business

OPP are hoping someone may have information regarding an assault in Thames Centre.

Around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police say “multiple youth” entered a business at 2095 Dorchester Rd. and assaulted two people inside.

The youths left the area in a vehicle before police arrived.

Injuries to the two victims are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.