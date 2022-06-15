Two people badly injured after vehicles collide head-on in Saint John
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after police say a car travelling in the wrong direction collided with an SUV in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.
The Saint John Police Force received a complaint after 6:30 a.m. that a red car was travelling west in the eastbound lanes on Highway 1, between the Harbour Bridge and Fairville Boulevard.
Then, police received reports that a red car in the eastbound lane on Highway 1 had collided head-on with an SUV in the same lane, near the wastewater treatment plant.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They were the only people inside the vehicles.
Police are investigating the collision and are hoping to speak with witnesses. They are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dash-cam footage or video surveillance to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
