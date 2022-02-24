Two people captured on video slashing Ontario movie theatre screen during Spider-Man showing

An Ontario movie theatre who said they are just recovering from the pandemic have been left with thousand of dollars in damage after two people walked in and slashed two of their screens with knives.

According to police, two men entered Film.ca Cinemas in Oakville on Feb. 23 around 5:40 p.m. and slashed the screens, causing $4,500 in damage.

"This is costing us for new screens plus lost shows," the theatre said in a post to Instagram. "(It's) the last thing we needed after having been closed and revenue-less for almost two years during COVID."

Video that appears to show the incident was released by the movie theatre. Two men wearing hoodies can be seen walking into the theatre while Spider-Man: No Way Home plays.

One person can be seen walking up to screen before slashing it. The two men then exit the theatre, but are followed by someone who was watching the movie.

The two men appear to run into another movie theatre and then slash another screen.

According to the theatre, the men left the building through the emergency exit.

Police have not identified the men, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"We are devastated," the theatre said. "They wanted their 15 minutes of fame, now they get it and hopefully this video will lead to arrest and humiliation."