Two people charged after 1.6 kg of fentanyl, 200 grams of cocaine seized from P.E.I. home

A man and a woman from Cornwall, P.E.I., have been charged with drug trafficking and firearm offences after drugs and guns were seized from a home in the town.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence in Cornwall on Thursday.

The RCMP says officers seized:

approximately 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl

approximately 200 grams of cocaine

two loaded handguns

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been charged with drug and firearm-related charges.

Jarrett Ivan DesRoches has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The woman was released on strict conditions and will appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The RCMP says fentanyl, in its common formulation, is fatal in amounts equivalent to 18 grains of salt and comes in a wide variety of formulations that can either weaken or strengthen the drug’s potential to be fatal.

"It can be very dangerous to handle as it can be absorbed through the skin or breathed in," said police in a news release.

"Due to the presence of fentanyl, Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) trained PEI RCMP officers with the assistance of CLEAR-trained Nova Scotia RCMP officers were called in to assist."

According to RCMP, one kilogram of fentanyl could make up to one million doses.

Anyone who comes across suspected fentanyl should not touch or handle it, and should contact police immediately.