Two people charged after 22-year-old man fatally shot in Scarborough

Two suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting at a plaza in Scarborough on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at around 5:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a plaza.

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment but later died.

Following an investigation, police say, investigators located a vehicle linked to the incident and a man and woman were taken into custody.

One firearm was recovered during the arrests.

Police say Jasiah Mekhie Steve Edwards, 18, of Toronto, and 31-year-old Toronto resident Jalesha Edwards, have each been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a fire, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court today.