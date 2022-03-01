Two people charged after 22-year-old man fatally shot in Scarborough
Two suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting at a plaza in Scarborough on Monday night.
Officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at around 5:13 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a plaza.
Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment but later died.
Following an investigation, police say, investigators located a vehicle linked to the incident and a man and woman were taken into custody.
One firearm was recovered during the arrests.
Police say Jasiah Mekhie Steve Edwards, 18, of Toronto, and 31-year-old Toronto resident Jalesha Edwards, have each been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a fire, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court today.
