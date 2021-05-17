iHeartRadio

Two people charged after alleged pharmacy robbery in Waterloo

Two people are facing multiple charges after an alleged robbery at a Weber Street North pharmacy Monday afternoon.

Waterloo regional police say they were called to the pharmacy around 1 p.m. Monday after reports of a robbery.

Two suspects allegedly entered the store and attempted to steal merchandise. Officials say reports indicate that after being confronted, the suspects sprayed a noxious substance in the employees' faces and fled the store.

The pair was located and arrested a short distance away by police.

A 45-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and weapons-related offences.

Three people sustained injuries as a result of the incident, with one person transported to hospital for further assessment, police said.