Two people charged after guns and drugs discovered inside Brantford home

Brantford police have arrested two people after drugs and a pair of guns were found inside a home.

Officers were called to a residential disturbance involving several people in the area of Diana Avenue and Blackburn Drive around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, during the disturbance one man displayed a firearm, which was pointed at another person.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene a man and woman were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the home.

During the search police seized two loaded handguns and illicit street drugs.

In total officers say they seized approximately 635 grams of suspected Psilocybin with an estimated street value of $6,989, approximately 30 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,000, and a quantity of suspected Hydrocodone with an estimated street value of $500.

The total estimated street value of the drugs is $10,489.

Police say 26-year-old Shyheim Slowly-Bailey from Toronto is facing several charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering threats to cause death. 26-year-old Jade Zecca-Martins from Brantford is also facing several drug-related charges.

Anyone with further information on drug-related activities is asked to contact Brantford Police’s Street Crime Unit.