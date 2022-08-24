Two people charged after N.S. police vehicles struck by stolen truck, officers assaulted

Two people from New Brunswick are facing charges after two police vehicles were struck by a stolen truck and police officers were assaulted during an arrest in Nova Scotia.

Francois Charbonneau has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Stephanie Williamson has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

The RCMP learned around 10 p.m. Thursday that a GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck had been stolen in Colchester County.

Police say the truck was equipped with OnStar’s stolen vehicle assistance service, so they were able to track it to Highway 4 in Cumberland County.

An RCMP officer was travelling on the highway when he spotted the truck taking Exit 6 into Oxford. Police say the officer tried to pull the truck over, but the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the truck.

OnStar continued to track the truck. When the RCMP saw that it was headed for Amherst, it contacted the local police department for assistance.

Police say the truck continued on Highway 2, took the on-ramp at Exit 4, and tried to enter Highway 4. However, RCMP officers had blocked the on-ramp with their cars and rolled out a spike belt.

As the truck approached, police say Amherst police vehicles blocked off the ramp behind it, so the driver couldn’t flee.

When the driver tried to reverse off the ramp, police say he struck an Amherst police vehicle. The truck then drove forward, striking an RCMP cruiser before it veered into the ditch, where it came to a stop.

RCMP and Amherst police officers arrested the truck driver, a 26-year-old man, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman, both from New Brunswick.

Police say the passenger kicked the arresting officers as she was arrested, but they weren’t seriously injured, and didn’t need medical treatment.

When officers searched the truck, they allegedly found several Dewalt tools that had been reported stolen.

Charbonneau was held in custody and appeared Monday in Amherst provincial court, where he was released on conditions.

Williamson was held in custody and appeared Friday in Amherst provincial court, where she was released on conditions.

Both are due back in Amherst provincial court on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.