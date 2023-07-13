Two people charged after police seize drugs and cash from Fergus home
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Two people are facing charges after Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a residence on Courtney Street in Fergus on Thursday.
According to a news release, OPP entered the home and seized a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency.
Police said the estimated value of the seized property is over $8,700.
A 38-year-old and a 29-year-old, both from Fergus, are facing multiple charges including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, psilocybin and oxycodone).
Both are expected to appear in a Guelph court in September.
