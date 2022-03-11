Two people charged after police vehicles rammed in Summerside

Two people are facing charges after a car rammed two police vehicles and a civilian vehicle in Summerside, P.E.I. The pair is also accused in thefts in the Charlottetown area.

Police in Charlottetown told police in Summerside to be on the lookout for a red Volkswagen Jetta late Thursday afternoon, as the two people inside the car were suspected in some thefts in the city.

A member of the Summerside Police Services spotted the Jetta driving into a parking lot on Harvard Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the driver tried to flee the parking lot as the police officer drove into the lot, but he couldn’t as the driveway was too narrow for both vehicles.

When the officer told the driver that he was under arrest, police say the man put his car in reverse and struck a civilian vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say the man then drove forward and struck the police vehicle. The suspect then struck a second police vehicle as he continued to try to escape the lot.

The Jetta then became stuck in a snow bank and officers broke a window so they could arrest the two people inside, who they say were still not cooperating.

Police say the officers were not injured and their vehicles sustained minor damage.

A 30-year-old woman is facing a charge of possession of stolen property.

A 29-year-old man is facing the following eight charges:

three counts of assaulting police officers

one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance

one count of flight from police

one count of resisting arrest

one count of assault with a weapon

one count of mischief

The man and woman were due to appear in court Friday.