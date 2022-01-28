Two people charged after shoplifting complaint at LCBO in Chatham
Chatham-Kent police have charged a man and a woman after a shoplifting complaint at a local liquor store.
Officers responded to the theft complaint at the LCBO on Wellington Street in Chatham at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The pair was located a short distance away and taken into custody.
A 26-year-old Chatham man was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 16, 2022.
A 29-year-old Merlin woman was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000.
She was also charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000 and trafficking property obtained by a crime in connection with a break and enter at Access Storage on Richmond Street in Chatham. Police previously reported that incident on Jan. 26, 2022.
She was released pending a future court date of March 2, 2022.
-
16 days since Wasaga Beach abduction: Where is Elnaz Hajtamiri?The family of Elnaz Hajtamiri is pleading for her safe return since the 37-year-old woman was taken from a Wasaga Beach home by three men posing as police officers more than two weeks ago.
-
Calgary man sentenced for his role in the death of Sgt. Andrew HarnettThe man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Calgary police officer who grew up in Hagersville, Ont., was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.
-
Winnipeg councillor 'angry' after criticism for driving with kids during council meetingThe way a councillor participated in a meeting is driving debate at Winnipeg City Hall. During Thursday’s council meeting, Councillor Matt Allard (St. Boniface) was participating virtually. At one point, he is behind the wheel driving. His two children are with him.
-
New Brunswick man killed in crash on northern Alberta logging roadA 56-year-old man from Hoyt, NB., was killed when two service trucks collided in northern Alberta Thursday night.
-
'It's never going to be 100 per cent': Bioethicist questions vaccine strategy as COVID-19 pandemic enters another yearWhile governments are still trying to urge residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine, bioethicist and Dalhousie research professor, Françoise Baylis, says in reality, not everyone will get their shot.
-
Video shows northern Ontario angler catching a pike just as a 50-inch muskie eats the pikeA Killarney-area angler who was ice fishing recently got a big surprise when he was pulling up a northern pike.
-
Edmonton Remand Centre experiences worst pandemic outbreak affecting 421More than 400 people have contracted COVID-19 at the Edmonton Remand Centre, marking the worst pandemic outbreak for the correctional facility.
-
12-year-old charged after armed robbery at Dartmouth store using pellet gun, police sayA 12-year-old boy is facing charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Guelph racer Robert Wickens back behind the wheel after devastating 2018 crashRobert Wickens, the Guelph IndyCar driver who was left partially paralyzed after a crash at the Pocono Raceway in 2018, is racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Cup championship this weekend.