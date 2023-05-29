Two people charged following east London assault

Police have seized a set of brass knuckles and a knife following a robbery in east London.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, police say a man walked by two people he didn't know, a man and a woman, and the man asked him for money.

According to police, the victim refused and continued walking — the two people followed the victim and assaulted him multiple times.

The male suspect started going through the victim's property when another fight ensued and the victim was stabbed several times.

A witness saw the altercation and called police.

A 27-year-old man from London is charged with robbery and aggravated assault and a 29-year-old woman has been charged with fail to comply with release order and assault.

Both are scheduled to appear in court.