Two people charged following police raid that turned up revolver, drugs: Moncton RCMP

Two people are facing weapons charges after an early morning raid by RCMP in Moncton, N.B.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, RCMP executed a search warrant at an apartment on Bonaccord Street, as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.

Police say an unsecured loaded revolver, a replica semi-automatic airsoft rifle, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and what is believed to be crack cocaine were seized at the scene.

Three people were arrested at the scene, police say without incident.

The same day, 32-year-old Edmond Babineau and 41-year-old Hugh John Ryan, both from Moncton, appeared in Moncton provincial court by way of tele-remand and were charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon.

The pair were kept in custody and are set to appear in court on Monday at 2 p.m. for a bail hearing.

A 37-year-old Moncton woman was later released.