Russell RCMP officers have charged two people in connection to homicide from 2019.

On Aug. 14, 2019, RCMP received a report of an assault on Highway 16, near the Russell Airport.

Emergency crews transported a 40-year-old man to hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

The man was identified as Matthew Swain.

Nearly two years later, RCMP have arrested and charged two people in Swain's death.

On March 1, 2021, officers arrested two men and a woman from the Gambler First Nation.

Robert Fleury, 34, has been charged with Manslaughter, while Desmond Tanner, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Both men remain in custody.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

RCMP said the 24-year-old woman who they arrested was later released and is not facing any charges.