Two people charged in connection to Waterloo stabbing

Waterloo regional police have charged two 19-year-olds in connection to a stabbing last month in Waterloo that sent a teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing forced police to close Edna Staebler Public School and the YMCA child care centre for an investigation.

On Nov. 23, just before 5 a.m., police received a report that a male had been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Police said officers responded and determined that the stabbing had occurred in the area of Bernay Drive and St. Moritz Avenue in Waterloo between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and transported to an out-of-region hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police said a Good Samaritan drove the teen and his friend to Grand River Hospital shortly after the stabbing.

Investigators believe the victim was in the area with another male when they were confronted by a group of individuals and the boy was stabbed.

On Monday, police charged a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

The woman has been charged with accessory after the fact.

The man has been charged with: