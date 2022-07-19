Two people charged in connection with 2 weeks of break and enters

Two people are charged after a string of break and enters in London over a two week period.

Between June 24 and July 9, police say two homes and eight businesses were broken into.

June 24 – Two residences in the 1800-block of Richmond Street, a business in the 400-block of Sunningdale Road

June 29 – Three businesses, one located in the 700-block of Talbot Street, one located in the 900-block of Fanshawe Park Road West, one located in the 1300-block of Fanshawe Park Road West

July 1 – Two business, one located in the 500-block of Talbot Street, one located in the 600-block of Colborne Street

July 2 – A business located in the 300-block of Oxford Street West

July 9 – a business located in the 1200-block of Huron Street

According to police, damages and stolen property added up to just over $28,000.

William Dundas, 33, is charged by way of warrant with six counts of break and enter and theft and break and enter with intent.

Police have not been able to find Dundas and are asking the public to notify them if he is spotted.

A 27-year-old London man is facing the same charges and an additional charge of break and enter and theft.