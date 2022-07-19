Two people charged in connection with 2 weeks of break and enters
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Two people are charged after a string of break and enters in London over a two week period.
Between June 24 and July 9, police say two homes and eight businesses were broken into.
- June 24 – Two residences in the 1800-block of Richmond Street, a business in the 400-block of Sunningdale Road
- June 29 – Three businesses, one located in the 700-block of Talbot Street, one located in the 900-block of Fanshawe Park Road West, one located in the 1300-block of Fanshawe Park Road West
- July 1 – Two business, one located in the 500-block of Talbot Street, one located in the 600-block of Colborne Street
- July 2 – A business located in the 300-block of Oxford Street West
- July 9 – a business located in the 1200-block of Huron Street
According to police, damages and stolen property added up to just over $28,000.
William Dundas, 33, is charged by way of warrant with six counts of break and enter and theft and break and enter with intent.
Police have not been able to find Dundas and are asking the public to notify them if he is spotted.
A 27-year-old London man is facing the same charges and an additional charge of break and enter and theft.
-
More than half of Sudbury hospital care workers say they have been sexually harassed, assaultedA new CUPE poll has found more than half of Sudbury hospital nurses, PSWs and other staff are being subjected to high rates of sexual violence.
-
Canada’s passport ranked eighth most powerful in new reportCanada’s passport was ranked as the eighth most powerful worldwide in 2022, according to a new report.
-
RCMP warns of escaped bison on Highway 10 following collisionDrivers travelling on Highway 10 between Yorkton and Melville will want to keep a closer eye out for wildlife.
-
Simcoe County opioid crisis trending in wrong direction: SMDHUThe local health unit says the opioid crisis trend in Simcoe County is headed in the wrong direction.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North BattlefordFinance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
-
Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to high bacterial countsTwo Windsor-Essex beaches are closed and swimming is not recommended at another due to high bacterial counts.
-
Be careful around the river, Saskatoon Fire Department saysSaskatoon Fire Department is urging the public to be careful around the South Saskatchewan River after helping three people in two separate incidents over the weekend.
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: policeTwo people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
-
Fourth doctor to leave Charlottetown, P.E.I. in one monthAnother family doctor has hung up their stethoscope on Prince Edward Island. Doctor shortages continue to plague the region, and it may get worse before it gets better.