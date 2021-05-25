Two people charged in dangerous road rage incident in Temagami

An aggressive driver sped past other cars on Highway 11 on May 22, then fired an unopened can out of the window, causing two other vehicles to swerve.

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming said Monday they received several complaints about the incident, which took place at 11:30 a.m.

After the driver threw the can out of the window, police said another driver accelerated to catch up to confront the first driver.

"An altercation ensued between the drivers on the live lane of Highway 11," the release said.

"One driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was assessed by the Temiskaming Emergency Medical Service as a precautionary measure. The second driver sustained minor injuries."

A 33-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores and a 43-year-old resident of Whitby are both charged with dangerous driving and causing a disturbance.

They were released by way of an appearance notice and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6 in Temiskaming Shores.