Two people charged in homicide of Manitoba taxi driver found dead in 2019

Officers with Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people in the homicide of taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, who was found dead in 2019.

Peters was found dead outside the town of MacGregor, Man., on May 20, 2019, with police determining the death to be a homicide. At the time of his death, he was working as a taxi driver in Portage la Prairie.

On May 23, 2019, Peters’ taxi cab was found at the Sportsplex in Brandon.

According to RCMP, video footage from May 20, 2019, shows two people, a man and woman, near the dumpster at this location. The video later shows the suspects walking westbound in front of Kirkcaldy Heights School in Brandon.

Last month, police asked the public for help in identifying the suspects, and have since made two arrests.

On Oct. 27, 2021, officers arrested a 16-year-old girl in Portage la Prairie. Then, on Nov. 2, 2021, they arrested Trevor Donovan Roulette, 20, in Portage la Prairie.

Both of the suspects have been charged with second-degree murder and were taken into custody. None of the charges have been proven court.

Police note there are no other suspects at this time.