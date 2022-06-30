Two people charged in Manitoulin murder case

While the main suspect still hasn’t been caught, two people have been charged in connection with a murder that took place June 24 on Manitoulin Island.

A 55-year-old resident of Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands, and a 25-year-old from Whitefish River First Nation have been charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact and obstructing police.

Both accused have been remanded in custody until scheduled court appearances on July 20.

An arrest warrant is still in effect for Hanif Duncan, 20, of Hamilton. Duncan is charged with second-degree murder, He is described as black, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a slim build and long dreadlocks.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety risk," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday.

"The accused is encouraged to turn himself in to police."

If anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. To remain anonymous, can call the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online.