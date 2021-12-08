Two people charged in robbery with machete at LRT station

Two people are facing charges in connection to a robbery involving a machete at an Ottawa LRT station.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a personal robbery with a machete at the Lees Station on Lees Avenue.

The victim was not hurt.

Police say an OC Transpo Special Constable detained the suspects, and responding officers arrived to arrest an adult male and a minor.

The pair were charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and possessing a weapon for committing an indictable offense.