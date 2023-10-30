Two people charged more than one year after infant's death

Two people have been charged with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life about one year after the death of an infant in Windsor.

Police say shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2022 paramedics were called to a home in the Ford City area where they found a nine-month-old baby without vital signs.

The infant was rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, despite life-saving efforts from medical staff.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit launched a detailed investigation and an autopsy was conducted at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Following the investigation, a 29-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man have been arrested and charged with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life. Police are not releasing their names in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The Windsor Police Service says it will not be releasing further information on this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com