Leamington OPP officers issued two charges Sunday under the Reopening Ontario Act following separate church services.

Police say shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a complaint of ongoing church services in the 1300 block of Mersea Road 8 where more than 10 people were attending which goes against current restrictions.

Upon arrival, officers saw several people inside the church “well above current limits” and asked that the service be ended.

Police say a 29-year-old from Leamington took responsibility for failing to comply with a section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020.

Shortly after, police received another complaint and attended the 700 block of Mersea Road 8 in response to another large gathering, police requested the service be ended.

A 46-year-old representative of the church from Chatham-Kent is facing the same failure to comply charges.

Both matters have been scheduled for the Leamington Ontario Court of Justice in early February.