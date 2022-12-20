iHeartRadio

Two people charged with arson in Kirkland Lake


OPP cruiser (File Image)

Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake charged two people this week with arson in connection with a residential fire earlier this year.

The suspects, ages 27 and 30, are accused of being responsible for a May 7 residential fire on Balsam Avenue in Kirkland Lake.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, police said.

Both suspects were released after being charged and have a court date of Jan. 19.

