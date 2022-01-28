Two people charged with attempted murder after man shot in Moncton
Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was badly injured in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., early Thursday morning.
The RCMP responded to reports of shots fired on Robinson Street around 1:40 a.m.
Police say officers found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
When police pursued a vehicle that had fled the area, the RCMP say it rammed one of the police cars and continued west on Mountain Road.
Police say the driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a snow bank.
Three people were arrested without incident.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 30-year-old man from Yarmouth, N.S., and a 29-year-old woman from Moncton have each been charged with attempted murder.
Skylar Surette and Alysha Randell appeared in Moncton provincial court by tele-remand on Thursday and were remanded into custody.
Surette is due back in court for a bail hearing on Feb. 11, while Randell is set to return to court for her bail hearing on Monday.
Police say the third suspect, a 22-year-old Moncton man, remains in custody on an unrelated matter. They did not say whether he will face charges in connection with the shooting.
