Two people charged with attempted murder after man shot in Moncton

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and two people have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Thursday night.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report that someone had been shot outside a residence on Lutz Street shortly after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. According to RCMP, he is in stable condition.

A short time later, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Botsford Road and Mountain Road in connection with the investigation.

Police say they arrested a 36-year-old man from Richibucto, N.B., and a 38-year-old woman from Moncton.

Justin LeClair and Crystal Cormier appeared in Moncton provincial court on Friday and were both charged with attempted murder.

LeClair and Cormer were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act.