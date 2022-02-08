Two people chase down shoplifting suspect, threatened with knife in Sarnia, Ont.
Sarnia, Ont. police are warning the public after a shoplifting suspect pulled a knife on two Good Samaritans.
Police say around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a suspect ran out of a hardware store on Quinn Drive with some stolen items.
Two people chased the suspect and caught him in the area of Exmouth Street and the Howard Watson Trail, that's when a knife was produced.
The men disarmed the suspect without injury and police recovered the knife.
A 29-year-old Sarnia man is charged with two counts of of assault with a weapon, theft under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Police are thanking the two people who helped them in this situation but warn the public to always beware that if confronted, suspects may use knives or even guns.
-
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver IslandA massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.