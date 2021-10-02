Two people clinging to life after Mulmur crash
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Siobhan Morris
Two people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mulmur Township.
Provincial police say it happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and the 3rd Line EHS.
A male and female riding in the same vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash.
