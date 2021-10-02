iHeartRadio

Two people clinging to life after Mulmur crash

The aftermath of a two-car crash in Mulmur Township, Ont. on Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 (OPP/Twitter)

Two people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mulmur Township.

Provincial police say it happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and the 3rd Line EHS.

A male and female riding in the same vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

