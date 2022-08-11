Two people critically injured in shooting at Toronto Muslim Cemetery
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Two people have been injured in a shooting at a cemetery in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say.
Officers responded to a weapons call at Toronto Muslim Cemetery on Leslie Street on Thursday afternoon.
When they arrived, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the gate.
Police say his injuries are life-threatening. He and another victim have been taken to the hospital.
There is no word on the condition of the second victim.
It is unclear where exactly the shooting occurred, but police say they are looking for three to four male suspects who fled in an SUV.
No descriptions of the suspects and the SUV have been released.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
