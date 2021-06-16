Two people dead after Aylmer house fire

Two people are dead after an early morning fire in an Aylmer home.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 4:45 a.m. for a fire on Parker Street. Police evacuated nearby homes as a precautionary measure due to the size of the fire.

Gatineau police say two people were found unconscious inside the home. Police tell CTV News Ottawa the two people were transported to hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

Gatineau police are leading the investigation into the cause of the fire. Police investigators, along with the Forensic Identification Service, will attempt to determine the cause of the fire.