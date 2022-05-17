iHeartRadio

Two people dead after car and school bus collide in New Brunswick

Two people are dead after a car and school bus collided on Highway 11 in New Brunswick.

The RCMP says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon between Charlo and Black Point.

Two passengers in the car died from their injuries at the scene.

The highway was shut down for several hours while police investigated. It reopened around 10 p.m.

