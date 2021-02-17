Two people have died following a house fire in Georgetown, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Hidden Lake Trail, near 8 Line and 10 Side Road, around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire.

“Upon police arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames,” Halton police said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. “Tragically, two deceased persons have been located inside the home.”

Police say that the fire has been extinguished and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

No further information has been provided about the victims and investigators say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Roads in the area have been closed while police conduct their investigation.