Two people dead following collision between car and school bus in N.B.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
Two people are dead after a car and school bus collided on Highway 11 in New Brunswick, says RCMP.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon between Charlo and Black Point.
Two passengers in the car died of their injuries at the scene, says RCMP.
First responders remain on the scene and the road is expected to be closed for some time.
Traffic is being diverted through Route 134.
