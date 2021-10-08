Two people dead in house fire in Glace Bay, N.S.

It's a scene that's about as difficult as it gets.

A burned out home and two young lives lost, is even overwhelming at times today for trained first responders.

"It's a tough day. It's a tough day," says Glace Bay Fire Chief John Chant.

According to neighbours, the two victims were only in their teens, one a friend and the other living with their mother.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a woman from the residence was taken to hospital in Sydney, and then later to Halifax with serious injuries.

"It's a tragic event. We have to get the message out there. You have to have smoke detectors in your houses and you have to learn the escape plans. These tragic events, we have to try and fix them," says Chant.

Former teacher, firefighter and now MLA for the community, John White says the entire town is overwhelmed with sadness.

"This is one of those calls where firefighters train for it and hope it never happens. The department is hurting, I know they are," says White.

The house is located in the heart of Glace Bay, on Brookside Street, one of the community's busiest roadways. The Fire Marshall's office, along with investigators, has been here all day, but so far the cause of the fire is undetermined.

"Heavy fire conditions and overall heat and conditions inside the house were extreme," says Chant.

Emergency teams responded to the fire just after 2 a.m. Friday. They won't identify the victims until family members are notified.

White says this is a time for everyone to come together.

"To the community right now, that we do as we always do and lean on one another, support each other. Surround the family and loved ones with care and compassion," he said.

A community in grief leading into a weekend that's supposed to be all about gratitude.