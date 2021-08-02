Two people dead in separate highway crashes: RCMP

Two people have died following a pair of highway collisions on Friday, according to a news release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

The first crash happened around 4 p.m. The initial report said someone had died in a single-vehicle crash on the Highway 1 overpass west of Regina.

The sole occupant was driving a motorcycle that rolled into the ditch. Bystanders had attempted life-saving measures, however the 40-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

Around the same time, another single-vehicle collision happened off Highway 9 near Endeavour. Witnesses saw smoke coming from the vehicle, which was in the ditch. Passersby also attempted lifesaving measures on the lone male driver, but he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Saskatchewan RCMP say investigations into these incidents are ongoing.