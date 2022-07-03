iHeartRadio

Two people die in Caledon house fire

image.jpg

Two people died in a house fire in Caledon on Canada Day.

Firefighters were called to a home on Mountainview Road near Highway 9 Friday morning to find the residence engulfed in flames.

According to OPP, nearby residents were evacuated as crews battled the blaze.

Police say two people were initially unaccounted for and later found inside the home.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the deadly fire. 

12