Two people die in multi-vehicle crash in Minden
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
Two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash in Minden.
Haliburton Highlands OPP said two passenger vehicles and a small pickup truck collided on County Road 121, south of Gelert Road, before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver and passenger in one vehicle were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
No injuries were reported for the occupants in the third vehicle.
County Road 121 was closed for ten hours between Gelert Road and Kinmount as police investigated.
There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash.
