Two people displaced following weekend house fire in Bridgewater


Two people are displaced from their home following a weekend fire that destroyed a bungalow near the rural community of Italy Cross, N.S., -- about 15 kilometres south of Bridgewater.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Italy Cross Road just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Canadian Red Cross says no injuries were reported. The organization is helping with emergency lodging like clothing and food.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

