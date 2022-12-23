Two people face over 30 charges following string of robberies: Regina police

Two people in Regina are facing over 30 charges after a series of robberies, assaults and various property crimes.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers found and arrested two suspects on Dec. 20 who were allegedly involved in numerous crimes over a two-week period.

The incidents spanned from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19 and included:

Nov. 29, 2022 – Theft of Auto, 100 block Dalgleish Drive;

Dec. 7, 2022 - Theft over $5,000, Hodsman Road;

Dec. 8, 2022, Assault with a weapon (bear spray), Hodsman Road

Dec. 9, 2022 - Robbery, 4600 block 4th Avenue;

Dec. 12, 2022 – Assault with a weapon (bear spray) and hit and run, 200 block N. Albert;

Dec. 12, 2022 – Robbery, 1300 block Dover Avenue;

Dec. 19, 2022 – Break and enter (home invasion), 1000 block Reynolds Street;

Dec. 19, 2022 – Possession of a stolen vehicle;

Dec. 19, 2022 – Commercial robbery, 400 block N. Albert

Through an investigation into the incidents, police identified two suspects, a man and a woman.

Both were found on the 100 block of Halifax Street and arrested without incident, according to an RPS news release.

A 29-year-old Regina woman and 27-year-old Regina man both face charges including break and enter, robbery, use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an indictable offence and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Separately, both of the suspects face charges such as assault with a weapon, disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence and many more.

In total, both suspects face 31 charges, according to Regina police.

Both of the accused made their first appearances on these charges at Provincial Court on Dec. 22.