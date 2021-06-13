Two people facing charges in May 2020 death of five-year-old Ottawa girl

Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a five-year-old girl in Ottawa 13 months ago.

Ottawa police say Chloe Guan-Branch was found injured at a home in the 1300 block of Meadowlands Drive on May 15, 2020. The girl was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she passed away.

In a statement on Sunday, Ottawa police said that after a year long investigation, "which involved significant forensic analysis, police have arrested and charged a man and a woman."

Justin Cassie-Berube, 27, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Ada Guan, 25, has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

A man and a woman have been charged by the Homicide Unit after a year-long investigation into the death of a five-year-old girl. The girl was found injured at her home on Meadowlands Dr. on May 15th, 2020. More details: https://t.co/KxTksVwpHP #ottnews #ottawa pic.twitter.com/R7s0Nw48j4