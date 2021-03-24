Two people found dead inside residence in Hamilton

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home in the area of King and Locke streets just after 4 p.m.

When police arrived, two people were located dead. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.

