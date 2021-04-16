Two people from Cobalt face sex assault charges; victim under age 16

Two people from Cobalt, ages 17 and 19, have been charged with several sex offences, including sexual assault and incest.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday their investigation into historic sexual offences began April 8.

"The alleged incidents occurred in the last two years involving a young person under the age of 18," the release said.

A 19-year-old resident of Cobalt has been charged with two counts of invitation to sexual touching to someone under age 16; two counts of sexual assault of someone under age 16; and, two counts of sexual interference.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in Temiskaming Shores.

A 17-year old resident of Cobalt has been charged with incest, sexual assault of someone under age 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice at a later date in the City of Temiskaming Shores.

"Victims of sexual assault are not alone," police said. "If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help."

You can visit the Victim Services of Temiskaming & District website for assistance. A toll-free call can also be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.