Two people from Nipissing charged with robbing Canadian Tire in Huntsville

Two residents of Nipissing Township have been charged in connection with a break and enter at the Canadian Tire in Huntsville on July 19.

Ontario Provincial Police said they received reports of shoplifting and a break and enter at the William Street store.

An investigation led to the raid of a residence July 27 involving OPP, as well as police from Muskoka and North Bay. A search of the residence uncovered items worth more than $10,000.

Recovered items include an ATV and a riding lawnmower, both with identification numbers removed. Police also found 88 power tools and construction equipment, a utility trailer and a snowblower.

A 48-year-old is charged with two counts of theft, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of destroying a vehicle identification number.

The suspect was scheduled to have a bail hearing on today in the Ontario Court of Justice North Bay.

A 49-year-old has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime. They have been released with a court date of Aug. 24 in the Ontario Court of Justice North Bay.

The OPP is asking anyone with information about these occurrences to contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.