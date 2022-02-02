Two people from North Bay charged with drug trafficking, other offences

Two people from North Bay have been charged with several offences following a motor vehicle collision early Tuesday morning, police in Kirkland Lake said.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to Highway 112 in Otto Township at 2:28 a.m.

"The investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of drugs and that their licence was suspended," police said in a news release.

"Further investigation resulted in the seizure of Canadian currency, drugs suspected to be opioids (Fentanyl), psilocybin (mushrooms) and methamphetamine."

A 38-year-old suspect has been charged with trafficking, impaired driving, violating a probation order, driving while suspended and having improper tires on the vehicle.

A 32-year-old suspect is charged with trafficking, drug possession, violating a probation order and being in possession of break-in tools.

Both accused were released on an undertaking with a court date of March 31 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake.