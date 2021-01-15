A man and a woman from Timmins are facing trafficking charges related to the drug overdose death in 2019 of a 25-year-old man from Matheson.

The 40-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were arrested by Iroquois Falls Ontario Provincial Police on Jan. 15 and charged with opioid trafficking

The charges are connected to the overdose death of Brandon Vignola, whose body was found by police Nov. 17, 2019, in a motel room on Highway 11 north of Matheson.

Both accused were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins on Feb. 18.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police authority. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information at p3tips.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.