Two people from Aurora, Ont., are facing several fines after police in Sudbury received reports about a vehicle being driven on a snowmobile trail north of Capreol.

Greater Sudbury Police said they received the reports Monday morning about the vehicle on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail 'C' and that the vehicle was stuck.

Police and a provincial game warden conducted a patrol and the vehicle was located.

"The two occupants of the vehicle were found to be from different households in Aurora," police said in a news release Tuesday. "The two individuals indicated that they were in our jurisdiction camping and hunting rabbits. A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle."

The pair were each fined $65 for trespassing on the trail, $880 for violating the provincial stay-at-home order and $615 for having a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

"The individuals were directed to pack up their belongings and to return home as per the provincial stay-at-home order," police said.

Officials remind residents that driving a motor vehicle on an official snowmobile trail is an offence.

"These trails are maintained by the respective snowmobile clubs and are for snowmobile use only," police said. "With few exceptions, a valid O.F.S.C. Trail Pass must be affixed to your snowmobile when riding on the trails."

For more information on the complete regulations with regards to Trail Permits, click here.